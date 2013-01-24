Inicio
DynaCAD Prostate Advanced visualization for prostate MRI analysis

DynaCAD Prostate

Advanced visualization for prostate MRI analysis

DynaCAD is a multi-vendor prostate MR image analysis system that boosts analytic capabilities and workflow, processing and displaying 3D images in ready-to-read, custom hanging protocols. Images can be transferred directly from the MRI to DynaCAD for automatic processing. Upon case completion, key images, statistical data, and prostate PI-RADS® reports can be automatically transferred to PACS for archiving.

  • *Requires purchase of DynaTRIM, sold separately.
  • PI-RADS® es una marca registrada de The American College of Radiology.
  • Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.

Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews

Ready-to-read, customizable hanging protocols make for efficient multi-parametric reviews. Images and post-processed data can be displayed as needed with DynaCAD’s multiparametric layouts and synchronized data processing.
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies

User generated ROIs can be displayed on a 3D model of the prostate as well as multiple image sequences from the study.
Enhanced targeting of ROIs

Motion Correction helps reduce unwanted image artifacts, boosting time efficiency and confidence as studies are interpreted. The system can display corrected images by default, or users can toggle them on and off.
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings

PI-RADS® v2 interactive worksheets collate and classify data related to exam findings. Users can mark the finding locations within regional diagrams and utilize the PI-RADS® v2 lexicon to record their characteristics and grade severity.
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports

DynaCAD’s customizable patient report templates are auto-populated with lesion diameter measures, lesion to landmark distances, volumetric data, and PI-RADS® scoring. Users have the option to automatically capture selected image sequences, kinetic curves, measurements and annotations. When reports are completed, they can be printed, saved as a PDF or shared as DICOM images.
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback

DynaCAD’s reverse fusion feature maps and displays earlier fusion guided biopsy locations. Users can view previous targets and cores produced by UroNav, allowing them to track accuracy.

Especificaciones

Server Supported Operating System and SQL Platforms
Microsoft SQL Server 2012
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2016
Microsoft SQL Server 2012
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2016
Microsoft® Windows ® Server 2008 R2
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2012
Windows 7 Enterprise
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2012
Windows 7 Prof SP1, 64-bit
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2012
Server Hardware - low volume
CPU
  • Intel XEON® E5-2600 family, dual processors 4 physical cores per processor with hyperthreading enabled.
RAM
  • 32
Disco duro
  • 100 GB System + Data Storage ~300 GB
NIC
  • Red, 1 Gbps
Network LAN
  • Red, 1 Gbps
Tarjeta de video
  • Onboard integrated card
Pantalla
  • Resolución de 1280 x 1024, color de 24 bits
Server Hardware - high volume
CPU
  • Intel XEON® E5-2680 family, dual processors 8 physical cores per processor with hyperthreading enabled.
RAM
  • 64
Disco duro
  • 100 MB free space
NIC
  • 1 Gbps
Network LAN
  • 1 Gbps bandwidth
Tarjeta de video
  • Onboard integrated card
Pantalla
  • Resolución de 1280 x 1024, color de 24 bits
Client Supported Operating Systems
Microsoft SQL Server 2012
  • R2 Standard
Windows Server 2008
  • R2 Standard SP1
Microsoft Windows 10
  • 32 and 64-bit
Windows 8.1 Professional
  • 32 and 64-bit
Windows 7 Professional SP1
  • 32 and 64-bit
Client Hardware
CPU
  • Intel Core® 2 Duo
RAM
  • 4
Disco duro
  • 100 GB System + Data Storage ~900 GB
Tarjeta de video
  • Onboard integrated card
Pantalla
  • Resolución de 1280 x 1024, color de 24 bits
