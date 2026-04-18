Aviso legal

1. 505-0100.21, Manual del Operador, Core integrado, 3.4 X (p. 18); 505-0101.16, Manual del Operador, serie s5, opción FFR_iFR, v3.4x (p 15).

2. VAL RPT, S5-Core V3.4 SW con panel de control Core, 215-0007.02.

3. Especificaciones del producto 809480-001, 202-0407.01.

4. Meridiano de especificación de requisitos VH SW, 806000-004 (p 84).

5. Un punto de corte de iFR de 0.89 coincide mejor con un punto de corte isquémico FFR de 0.80, con una sensibilidad de 73.0 % y una especificidad de 87.8 %. (Manual del Operador de iFR 505-0101.23)

6. N Engl J Med. 2012;367(11):991-1001.

7. Witzenbichler B et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation 2014 Jan: 129,4;463-470

8. Ahn et al. Meta-Analysis of Outcomes After Intravascular Ultrasound Guided Versus Angiography-Guided Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in 26,503 Patients Enrolled in Three Randomized Trials and 14 Observational Studies. Am J Cardiol 2014; 113:1338-1347

9. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120

*Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.