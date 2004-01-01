Play video

Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet

Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁶, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.