Shear wave

Shear wave elastography

Shear wave elastography simplifies liver disease assessment

shear wave

Simplify liver assessment with non-invasive tools

Obtaining liver stiffness measurements with Philips shear wave elastography is surprisingly easy and fast even on difficult-to-image patients. It’s non invasive, making it a quick, simple step for sonographers and virtually painless for patients.

What is it?
Philips elastography generates shear waves inside the liver by using acoustic force from a focused ultrasound beam. The system monitors shear wave propagation and measures its velocity, then displays it in a format that is easy to interpret.

 

non-invasive-liver-fibrosis

Non-invasive liver fibrosis assessment

ElastPQ ultrasound shear wave elastography

 

Richard G. Barr, MD, PhD, FACR, Diagnostic Radiology,
Hitchcock Imaging, Youngstown, OH

Download now

 

liver-assessment

Non-invasive liver assessment made easy

 

The liver stiffness measurement is captured in seconds through a simple non-invasive scan

 

shear wave

Chronic Hepatitis C Worldwide

  • 130-150 million people affected
  • 4.7 million new cases annually
  • 350,000-500,000 deaths annually

